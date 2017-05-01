Steris PLC (STE) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Steris PLC were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Steris PLC by 1.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Steris PLC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Steris PLC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Steris PLC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Steris PLC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 187,550 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Steris PLC had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post $3.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $229,164.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,324.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Steris PLC

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

