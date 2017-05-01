Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle has a competitive edge with the largest collection and transportation network in the industry, which reduces operating costs and allows it to compete effectively on both service and price. International growth rates are expected to accelerate due to increasing customer adoption of multiple services and expansion into new lines of business. The acquisition pool of the company remains robust in multiple geographies and lines of business. With Shred-it on board, Stericycle is expected to enhance its core compliance solutions portfolio and offer specialized services, thereby further augmenting its value proposition to clients. Stericycle has also outperformed the industry in the last one month. However, low barriers to entry in the industry and stiff competition from local as well as global players reduce price control and remain concerns for the company.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stericycle from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded up 0.27% on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,048 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.08. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm earned $906.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.62 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Robert S. Murley bought 1,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike S. Zafirovski bought 2,920 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $250,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,156.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stericycle by 3,072.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,444,000 after buying an additional 6,096,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,327,000 after buying an additional 1,240,853 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Stericycle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,464,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,193,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,795,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stericycle by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,956,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after buying an additional 398,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

