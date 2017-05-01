Stephen J. Luczo Sells 100,000 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) opened at 42.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.93. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 62.25%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Seagate Technology PLC’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 67,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter valued at $3,114,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagate Technology PLC from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Seagate Technology PLC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

