Stefan Wenger Sells 2,000 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Stock

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) CFO Stefan Wenger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stefan Wenger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Stefan Wenger sold 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $140,200.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Stefan Wenger sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) opened at 70.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.52. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $87.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,371,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,290,000 after buying an additional 181,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1,083.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 460,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after buying an additional 421,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 31.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 304,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 73,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

