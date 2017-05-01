State Street Corp (STT) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in State Street Corp were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corp during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corp during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of State Street Corp by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street Corp by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corp during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 749,134 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. State Street Corp has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $85.38.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. State Street Corp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. State Street Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post $5.90 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. State Street Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of State Street Corp in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on State Street Corp from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $88.00 target price on State Street Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of State Street Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of State Street Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $376,758.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,302. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

