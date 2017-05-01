State Street Corp Has $9.685 Million Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.47% of PROS Holdings worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 89.5% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,587,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after buying an additional 749,720 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 813,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 118,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 164,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 197,848 shares of the stock traded hands. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The stock’s market capitalization is $761.12 million.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.18 million. PROS Holdings had a negative net margin of 49.08% and a negative return on equity of 208.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROS Holdings in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PROS Holdings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 13,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $321,686.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 83,579 shares of company stock worth $1,915,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About PROS Holdings

PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.

