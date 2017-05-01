State Street Corp Has $3.745 Million Position in WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (WFBI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:WFBI) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.00% of WashingtonFirst Bankshares worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFBI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:WFBI) opened at 28.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:WFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. WashingtonFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. Analysts expect that WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WashingtonFirst Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Street Corp Has $3.745 Million Position in WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (WFBI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/state-street-corp-has-3-745-million-position-in-washingtonfirst-bankshares-inc-wfbi.html.

WFBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WashingtonFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other WashingtonFirst Bankshares news, Director Madhu K. Mohan purchased 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $79,169.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares Company Profile

WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Bank (the Bank), operates banking offices throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company’s segments include Commercial Bank, Mortgage Bank, Wealth Management and Other. In addition, the Company provides wealth management services through its subsidiary, 1st Portfolio, Inc (Wealth Advisors), located in Fairfax, Virginia, and mortgage banking services through the Bank’s subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Mortgage Corporation, which operates in two locations: Fairfax, Virginia and Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.