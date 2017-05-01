State Street Corp Has $3.672 Million Position in LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.49% of LSI Industries worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,308,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 284,514 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,338,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 145,989 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $839,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LSI Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) opened at 9.07 on Monday. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 million, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.61.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on LSI Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other LSI Industries news, Director James P/ Sferra sold 98,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $965,586.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc is a provider of corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum/convenience store industry. The Company designs and develops aspects of the solid-state light emitting diode (LED) lighting, from the electronic circuit board, to the software to drive and control the LEDs, to the structure of the LED product.

