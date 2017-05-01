State Street Corp Has $3.636 Million Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP)

State Street Corp increased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Analytic Investors LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.2% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 302,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 18.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 85,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) opened at 19.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/state-street-corp-has-3-636-million-stake-in-korea-electric-power-co-kep.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC Holdings plc cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.