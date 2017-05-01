State Street Corp Has $3.594 Million Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 894,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) opened at 15.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The firm’s market cap is $354.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 363.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($1.54) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNCE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas.

