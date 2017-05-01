State Street Corp Buys 87,770 Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.90% of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 9.4% in the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 288,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter worth $10,687,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 4.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) opened at 4.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.55.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 564.51%. The company earned $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Forward View downgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

