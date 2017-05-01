State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (FOR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.11% of Forestar Group worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 149.3% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 74,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $599,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 746,772 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.83. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm earned $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The Company operates through three segments. The Real Estate segment secures entitlements and develops infrastructure on its lands, for single-family residential and mixed-use communities. The Mineral resources segment is focused on its owned oil and gas mineral interests through promoting exploration, development and production activities.

