State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Kimco Realty Corp worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. 1,438,593 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $32.24.

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm earned $293.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.46 million. Kimco Realty Corp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Kimco Realty Corp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Kimco Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty Corp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty Corp in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Kimco Realty Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $160,108.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Milton Cooper bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $120,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,431,952 shares in the company, valued at $227,027,084.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in 525 shopping center properties, aggregating 85.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 34 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

