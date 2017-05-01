State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16,367,000 Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Everest Re Group worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.82. 70,086 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.29. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $169.19 and a 52-week high of $258.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post $20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16,367,000 Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d-has-16367000-stake-in-everest-re-group-ltd-re.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $269.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

In related news, Director John R. Dunne sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $117,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,545.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,405 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.