State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $424,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.8% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after buying an additional 277,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 576,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,209,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) opened at 73.70 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Synopsys had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm earned $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In related news, Director Alfred Castino sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,648.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 39,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,842,404.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,723 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

