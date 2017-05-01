State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $454,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) opened at 89.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm earned $703.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.85 million. MSC Industrial Direct Co had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. MSC Industrial Direct Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

WARNING: “State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $454,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue-has-454000-position-in-msc-industrial-direct-co-inc-msm.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co in a report on Friday, April 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct Co from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other MSC Industrial Direct Co news, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $310,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $372,048.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,707.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,761. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.