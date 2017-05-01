State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 268.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $2,423,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Equifax by 45.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 668,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) opened at 135.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $139.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post $6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Equifax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

