Ascent Capital Group Inc (ASCMA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASCMA) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ascent Capital Group worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASCMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 249.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASCMA) traded down 2.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,301 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $155.21 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. Ascent Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.06. Ascent Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business earned $140.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascent Capital Group Inc will post ($6.32) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-233000-stake-in-ascent-capital-group-inc-ascma-updated.html.

ASCMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (MONI) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). The Company’s segments include MONI, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The MONI segment is primarily engaged in the business of providing security alarm monitoring services: monitoring signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises, as well as providing customer service and technical support.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.