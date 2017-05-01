State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.85 million. State Auto Financial Corp had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. State Auto Financial Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Auto Financial Corp to post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.44 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) opened at 26.87 on Monday. State Auto Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/state-auto-financial-corp-stfc-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

In other news, insider Kim Burton Garland bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $100,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

State Auto Financial Corp Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. Its segments include Personal Insurance Segment, Commercial Insurance Segment and Specialty Insurance Segment. Its Personal Insurance Segment include personal auto, homeowners and other personal; Commercial Insurance Segment include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers’ compensation and other commercial, and Specialty Insurance Segment include Excess & Surplus (E&S) property, E&S casualty and programs.

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.