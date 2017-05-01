Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm presently has a $64.50 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 60.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $61.94.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 62.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.
