Star Gas Partners (SGU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Star Gas Partners (NYSE:SGU) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Star Gas Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Star Gas Partners (NYSE:SGU) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. 110,676 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Star Gas Partners has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $518.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Star Gas Partners (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business earned $384.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.06 million. Star Gas Partners had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Gas Partners will post $0.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Star Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Star Gas Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

About Star Gas Partners

Star Gas Partners, L.P. is a service energy provider. The Company is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to customers on a delivery only basis. The Company installs, maintains and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, and provides these services outside its customer base, including service contracts for natural gas and other heating systems.

