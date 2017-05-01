Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Receives $133.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Steven J. Stafstrom sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $528,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ben S. Sihota sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $326,706.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,170.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,135 shares of company stock worth $14,925,013. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 689.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 98.4% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) traded down 0.35% on Monday, hitting $135.67. 157,154 shares of the stock traded hands. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post $7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

