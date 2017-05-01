Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 515 ($6.58) to GBX 570 ($7.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 555 ($7.10) to GBX 600 ($7.67) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.12) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 679.12 ($8.68).

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) opened at 723.810974 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 731.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 708.71. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 471.34 and a 52 week high of GBX 821.60. The stock’s market cap is GBX 23.73 billion.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,155 shares of Standard Chartered PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.29), for a total transaction of £44,746.85 ($57,206.41).

Standard Chartered PLC Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

