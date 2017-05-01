Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.05

Media coverage about Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Staffing 360 Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) traded down 2.5714% on Monday, reaching $0.8184. 38,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $11.87 million. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other Staffing 360 Solutions news, insider Brendan Flood bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 952,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,415.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

