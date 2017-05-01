St. James's Place plc (STJ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.70) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STJ. Barclays PLC upped their target price on St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,110 ($14.19) to GBX 1,126 ($14.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.34) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.02) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,172.36 ($14.99).

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) opened at 1153.389 on Tuesday. St. James's Place plc has a one year low of GBX 521.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,159.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.02 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,073.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,024.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.67 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from St. James's Place plc’s previous dividend of $12.33. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

In other St. James's Place plc news, insider Andrew Croft sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,053 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £68,139.63 ($87,112.80).

St. James's Place plc Company Profile

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

