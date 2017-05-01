St. James's Place plc (STJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,110 ($14.19) to GBX 1,126 ($14.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($13.94) price target on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,192 ($15.24) price target on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of St. James's Place plc from GBX 950 ($12.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price target on shares of St. James's Place plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. St. James's Place plc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,172.36 ($14.99).

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) opened at 1153.389 on Tuesday. St. James's Place plc has a 12 month low of GBX 521.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,159.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,073.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,024.89. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.02 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.67 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from St. James's Place plc’s previous dividend of $12.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,053 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £68,139.63 ($87,112.80).

About St. James's Place plc

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

