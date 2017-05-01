ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,790 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 8.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded up 0.919% on Monday, reaching $29.115. 2,025,620 shares of the company traded hands. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.719 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, VP Eric S. Musser sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $954,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $27,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 534,539 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,355. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

