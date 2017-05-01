SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business earned $409.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at 36.74 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director William A. Etherington sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $432,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on SS&C Technologies Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

About SS&C Technologies Holdings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

