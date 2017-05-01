SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded up 1.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 1,448,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business earned $409.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Etherington sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $432,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 53.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 166,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 58,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $3,870,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,948,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,653,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings during the third quarter worth $21,972,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings during the third quarter worth $44,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies Holdings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

