Simmons Reiterates Overweight Rating for SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

Simmons restated their overweight rating on shares of SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SRCI) in a research report released on Friday, April 14th. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SRCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI) opened at 7.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. SRC Energy has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm’s market cap is $1.51 billion.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth $11,346,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth $9,700,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth $460,000.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

