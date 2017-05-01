Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) traded down 1.76% on Friday, reaching $22.31. 3,129,192 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $985.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.83 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In related news, Director James Douglas Sanders sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $231,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,043 shares of company stock worth $2,741,639. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

