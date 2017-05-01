Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.83 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. OTR Global lowered Sprouts Farmers Market to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) traded down 0.45% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 1,696,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $985.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $231,089.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Douglas Sanders sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $826,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,369.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,639. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,761,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 523,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

