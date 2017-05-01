Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Forward View

Forward View upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded up 2.20% during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 447,269 shares. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 65.9% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

