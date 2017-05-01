Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 564.51%. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Forward View upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded down 3.90% on Monday, reaching $4.44. 263,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 4.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

