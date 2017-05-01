Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires Shares of 1,800 Clorox Co (CLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 23.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) opened at 133.69 on Monday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $111.24 and a 52-week high of $140.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $125.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 239.42%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires Shares of 1,800 Clorox Co (CLX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/spirit-of-america-management-corp-ny-purchases-new-stake-in-clorox-co-clx-updated.html.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.97.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.