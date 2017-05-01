Target Co. (TGT) Stake Maintained by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY continued to hold its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Target were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 22,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Target by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 55.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. Target Co. has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business earned $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.11 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,073,750 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

