Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $362,000 Stake in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY continued to hold its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the retailer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter worth about $104,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 6,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 114,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 75.18 on Monday. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $75.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.31 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.69.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,667,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $264,012,022.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,408,072.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $211,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,752,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock worth $1,110,035,611 in the last three months. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

