Spirit of America Management Corp NY Maintains Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY continued to hold its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Tower Corp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in American Tower Corp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 33,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in American Tower Corp by 2,206.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in American Tower Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 44,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Corp by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) opened at 125.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.23. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.61.

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.84. The firm earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post $2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/spirit-of-america-management-corp-ny-has-340000-stake-in-american-tower-corp-amt-updated.html.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower Corp from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Pacific Crest boosted their price target on American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

In other American Tower Corp news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,788,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,352.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 69,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $7,995,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243,361.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,541,591. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower Corp

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.