Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $331,000 Position in HP Inc (HPQ)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY continued to hold its position in HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in HP were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) opened at 18.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. HP Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. HP’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.54 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of HP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 719,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $12,668,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $2,176,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 963,357 shares of company stock worth $17,005,974 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

