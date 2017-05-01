Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Position Held by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY held its position in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOW. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Dow Chemical by 29.2% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dow Chemical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 62.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. Dow Chemical Co has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company earned $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOW. Erste Group began coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday. Vetr upgraded Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.72 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.32.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

