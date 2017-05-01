Spire Inc (SR) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Spire were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 93,165 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.34. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Spire had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business earned $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post $3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $316,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

