Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 352.56 ($4.51).

Several research firms have recently commented on SPI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.60) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.47) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.54) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group PLC from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) opened at 336.9656 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 340.76. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.35 billion. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 295.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 411.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

In other Spire Healthcare Group PLC news, insider Simon Gordon sold 58,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.19), for a total value of £192,007.92 ($245,471.64).

Spire Healthcare Group PLC Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc is a United Kingdom-based independent hospital group. The Company provides in-patient, daycase and out-patient care from approximately 40 hospitals, 10 clinics and over two specialist care centers across the United Kingdom. The Company also owns and operates a sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform, and a screening service, Lifescan, as well as national pathology services.

