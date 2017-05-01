Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Given $0.30 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $0.30 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sphere 3D Corp. an industry rank of 80 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sphere 3D Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) traded down 3.922586% on Monday, reaching $0.178704. The company had a trading volume of 987,356 shares. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.34 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. stock. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

