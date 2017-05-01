Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXS. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Spectris plc from GBX 2,080 ($26.59) to GBX 2,830 ($36.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price objective on shares of Spectris plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas increased their price objective on Spectris plc from GBX 2,430 ($31.07) to GBX 2,500 ($31.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Spectris plc to an add rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,075 ($26.53) to GBX 2,420 ($30.94) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,477.27 ($31.67).

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) opened at 2746.7996 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.27 billion. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 1,604.32 and a one year high of GBX 2,768.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,564.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,339.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Spectris plc’s (SXS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/spectris-plcs-sxs-overweight-rating-reaffirmed-at-barclays-plc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 34 ($0.43) dividend. This is an increase from Spectris plc’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

About Spectris plc

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials, during research and product development processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.