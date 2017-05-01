SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSE:CWB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has raised its dividend by an average of 32.9% annually over the last three years.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSE:CWB) traded up 0.45% during trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 422,164 shares. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/spdr-barclays-capital-convertible-secetf-cwb-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.