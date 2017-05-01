Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $59.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vetr cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) traded up 1.67% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. 47,484 shares of the company traded hands. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.83 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post ($5.47) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spark Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra sold 84,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $5,504,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine A. High sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $829,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,733,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,004,513. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCE. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Argentus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 637.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

