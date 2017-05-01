Zacks Investment Research Upgrades S&P Global Inc (SPGI) to “Buy”

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “S&P Global shares have outperformed the Business Information Services industry over the past three months. The company completed the acquisition of SNL Financial for $2.2 billion. SNL Financial is a strategic fit for S&P Global as its business is in sync with the S&P Capital IQ and Platts businesses, which will help the latter to avail cost cuts and revenue synergies. Moreover, it will enable global expansion on a greater scale especially within the banking and insurance sectors while media and real estate areas emerge as new opportunities. The company is well on track with SNL’s integration and anticipates generating synergies. However, its performance is likely to be hurt by lower volume of debt securities issued in the capital markets. Financial distress could either dent investor’s demand for debt securities or make issuers reluctant to issue such securities.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) opened at 134.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.49. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $97.65 and a 12-month high of $136.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.23. The firm earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 297.85% and a net margin of 37.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post $6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $3,729,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,863 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie C. Hill purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.85 per share, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in S&P Global by 54.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,626,000 after buying an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in S&P Global by 44.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,954,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,590,000 after buying an additional 598,904 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $101,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 21,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

