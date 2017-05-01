Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWX. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Southwest Gas Holdings from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corp cut Southwest Gas Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) traded down 0.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $83.63. 206,803 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.51. Southwest Gas Holdings has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61.

Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm earned $641.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.85 million. Southwest Gas Holdings had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Southwest Gas Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $46,229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 218,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,594,000 after buying an additional 163,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $10,764,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,548,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,047,000 after buying an additional 134,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

