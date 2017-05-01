Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Maintained by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. held its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the airline’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,126,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,152,643,000 after buying an additional 141,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,230,147 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $334,934,000 after buying an additional 367,801 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,414,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 27.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $109,319,000 after buying an additional 600,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,748,169 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $106,876,000 after buying an additional 795,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) traded up 1.21% on Monday, reaching $56.90. 1,905,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company earned $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 7th. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Vetr downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In related news, Chairman Gary C. Kelly sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,219,425.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 619,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert E. Jordan sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $811,667.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,302,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $4,194,287 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

