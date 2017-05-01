Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 820 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 112.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 65.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.80 on Monday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

In other Southern news, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $980,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $109,885.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

